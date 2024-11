Judo hulk from Bad Erlach is set to inspire millions

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has 85 million followers on Facebook. The show matches, which have an audience of millions on television, are broadcast in more than 150 countries. The company has around 900 employees and an annual turnover of 1.3 billion US dollars. Fara, who lives completely modestly apart from his BMW convertible, laughs: "That sounds too good to be true. But I don't want to start dreaming big just yet. It can take up to six months before the US work permit is in the bag."