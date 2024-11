Mehr Krone Plus Artikel

"I am surrounded by countries where the governments do not have a parliamentary majority: Belgium, France and Germany," said Luxembourg's head of government Luc Frieden at the European Community meeting in Budapest. The fact that France and Germany, the "engines of Europe", are absent is particularly painful in view of the global political challenges. Who will lead Europe in the face of a possible trade war with the USA? Who has the best connection to Trump? Who does China listen to? Who talks to Putin?