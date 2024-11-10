Wallner quits
End of career at 23: “I want to follow Jesus Christ”
"I want to follow Jesus Christ," says Silvan Wallner in a statement. The Blau-Weiß-Linz professional is - now officially - ending his career at the age of just 22(krone.at reported). Now he explains his decision.
The Swiss had only joined from FC Zurich in September and played five league games for the Upper Austrians. The contract was terminated prematurely and it was agreed not to disclose the terms.
"Personal decision"
In a statement released by the club, Wallner explained that he was a "devout Christian" and wanted to "follow Jesus Christ. The biblical day of rest has become important to me. For me as a professional, this means that from now on I don't want to play soccer for a living on Saturdays. It is my personal conviction that I have come to in the last few days."
Here is his statement in full:
First and foremost, I would like to thank the people in charge, the staff and the whole team at Blau-Weiß Linz. I would also like to say a big thank you to all the people who have accompanied and supported me in my sporting career so far. I am a devout Christian and read the Bible. I make the decisions for my life myself. I am also not yet a member of a church. I want to follow Jesus Christ and the biblical day of rest has become important to me. For me as a professional, this means that from now on I don't want to play soccer commercially on Saturdays. It is my personal conviction that I have come to in the last few days"
Silvan Wallner
As a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, the defender is prohibited from working on Saturdays. However, as Blau-Weiß Linz matches are usually scheduled for Saturdays, this poses a serious problem for him. Which he has now solved.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
