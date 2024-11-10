End of career at 23: “I want to follow Jesus Christ”

First and foremost, I would like to thank the people in charge, the staff and the whole team at Blau-Weiß Linz. I would also like to say a big thank you to all the people who have accompanied and supported me in my sporting career so far. I am a devout Christian and read the Bible. I make the decisions for my life myself. I am also not yet a member of a church. I want to follow Jesus Christ and the biblical day of rest has become important to me. For me as a professional, this means that from now on I don't want to play soccer commercially on Saturdays. It is my personal conviction that I have come to in the last few days"

Silvan Wallner