Viennese of the week
High gloss at last for helping hands
Everyday heroes receive the recognition and presentation they deserve in an exhibition in Vienna - a tribute to their invisible but important role in our society.
Social work on the margins of society, care for the disabled, support for the marginalized and other charitable work cannot be valued highly enough. And yet it is often sidelined - people don't like to look misery, poverty and illness in the face. But you don't have to, as an exhibition by Wiener Hilfswerk proves. On display are photos that show the helpers for what they are: Heroes.
Some of the photo series about eight women and men and their work for society almost look like glossy advertisements for luxury items. For example, when Naana Nyarko gives one of her clients from the homelessness charity a new hairstyle, there is no trace of misery and sadness in the photo, but instead only infectious joy. The photos are accompanied by stories and statements from the people depicted.
The exhibition can be seen until November 21, Monday to Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. in the "theartworkersroom*" at Linke Wienzeile 178, 1060 Vienna.
The fact that the participating photo artists and the relief organization not only pay due tribute to the eight "models" in this way, but also open the eyes of every exhibition visitor to the true nature of help, makes them the "Viennese of the week" for us.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
