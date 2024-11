“The top flight is too big for us”

Half-time in the European Cup league phases, so far I haven't been able to get to grips with the new mode. I miss the comparisons at home and away against the same opponent. But now there's a flood of games. Thursday is madness. Pep Guardiola is right when he talks about "as many games as in the NBA". That's good for soccer fans, but almost too much even for me. If I followed everything, my wife would divorce me.