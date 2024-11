The best food in the world

The first geese were probably not bred here, but - of course - once again in Egypt, in Central Europe only at the beginning of the Iron Age around 800 B.C. The eggs of wild geese were collected and hatched by chickens. This was done again and again over the centuries, which explains the long survival of the wild form in domestic geese, as we know from bone finds. But they were also bred. With the aim of making them bigger and fatter. The Romans ate geese and they were kept throughout the Middle Ages. Because of their meat and the quills of their feathers, which were indispensable as writing instruments until the 19th century.