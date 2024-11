Round and healthy: what’s the story behind the “miracle cure”?

A vigorous circle of the arm, fingers on the table and activate the lancet. One drop of blood after another gushes into the tube. At least on the instruction leaflet, drawing blood on your own looks like child's play. I found out for myself that not enough blood always comes out of the finger, even with intensive pulling and pressing. Compared to taking blood, the saliva sample was child's play. However, both are necessary in order to provide the NovoDaily laboratory with sufficient material for personalized analysis.