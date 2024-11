Emigrants invent the end of the world

The Italian Stefano Massini has brought a fascinating piece of history into dramatic form: five emigrated Hungarian Jews, including Robert Oppenheimer (Max Simonischek) and Edward Teller (Markus Meyer), developed the first atomic bomb for the USA under the code name "Manhattan Project". The invention of the end of the world? Or its prevention by anticipating Hitler's plans and later creating the balance of terror? In our confused times, this linguistically powerful work seems even more threatening.