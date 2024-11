Inspired by elephants and the Vienna State Ballet

The vacation mood in Thailand quickly replaced the frustration of the Olympics! An absolute highlight of the Alexandri sisters' almost four-week trip was their visit to the Chiang Mai elephant sanctuary. Anna-Maria, Eirini and Vasiliki went for walks with the pachyderms, bathed and fed them: "It was an incredibly beautiful experience that touched all three of us deeply." Their conclusion after the dream vacation: "We'll definitely be back. Thailand enchanted us with its culture, nature and great food."