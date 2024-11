“We cannot understand the statements”

The accusations made by some Tyrolean Noriker breeders against the Verband Pferdezucht Tirol include unfairness and false assessments. One of them commissioned Peter Lechner, retired lawyer and equine expert (sworn and court-certified) and consultant for equine issues, to look into the matter and draw up an expert opinion. At the end of September, he came to the conclusion that "bias can be assumed" in relation to the assessments at various shows. The "Tiroler Krone" reported.