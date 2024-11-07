From an idea to an economic factor in the fall

Doors opened for guests

No sooner said than done. In 1989, the Martiniloben was held for the first time on the main square in Gols. "But we didn't just invite people from the industry, we made it a party for everyone. We basically opened the doors to guests and all kinds of customers, and it worked." Even if some were skeptical. Today, the idea of the Martiniloben has become an economic factor.