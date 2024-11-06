The most important scenes
Trump victory speech
Republican Donald Trump claimed victory in the US presidential election during a speech in Palm Beach: he would "protect the borders", he would "fix everything" that was going wrong, he had "achieved extraordinary things" and would celebrate an "unparalleled political victory". According to Trump, America will enter a "golden age" and become "great again".
He thanked the American people for the honor of electing him, Trump said in a speech to euphoric supporters in Florida on Wednesday (see video above).
"Political victory"
He spoke of a "political victory" and that he and his team will help his country to recover. "It's a political victory the likes of which our country has never seen."
"Thank the people for the honor"
"I thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected the 47th president," the 78-year-old continued. He promised a "golden age" of America and thanked his voters for their support.
Rare appearance by Melania
Trump spoke on stage in West Palm Beach surrounded by members of his family - including his wife Melania, son Barron (18) and daughter Ivanka. Melania rarely appeared at Trump's side during the election campaign and even went against her husband's party line on the major election issue of abortion, always stating that he wanted to "protect women ".
Trump's running mate J. D. Vance was of course also present in Florida. He spoke of the "greatest political comeback in the history of the United States". On election day, he had described Trump's opponent Kamala Harris as "garbage". Trump himself had staged himself as a garbage man at the end of October.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.