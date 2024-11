“Our product is definitely worth the price”

Winter is approaching and the ski companies are eagerly awaiting the opening of the season. 52 ski areas, 467 cable cars and lifts, 2500 employees in winter and 4700 hectares of ski slopes - these are the bare figures for the cable car industry in Salzburg. The plan is to start around the last weekend in November. Then the snow cannons will be running again, blowing six million cubic meters of water onto the slopes as artificial snow.