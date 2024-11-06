Demos in the city center
Fashion store suffers from loss of sales
When the city center becomes a protest zone, Babsi Löwe's business collapses. She demands more support from the city.
Business owners in the city center are facing challenges - not so much because of the clientele, but rather because of the numerous demonstrations that regularly take place.
"On Thursdays and Saturdays, as soon as the demonstrations start, business collapses," says Babsi Löwe, who has been running the fashion store "Bettina Fashion" in Operngasse for 33 years. The noise and restrictions caused by the demonstrations mean that many Viennese avoid the 1st district, especially on Saturdays, traditionally the busiest shopping day.
Customers feel disturbed while shopping
Löwe, whose boutique offers fashion in the mid-price segment and is popular with both Viennese and tourists, has seen a significant drop in customer numbers. The local atmosphere is becoming increasingly tense and customers no longer feel comfortable in the city center.
The city government has failed to adequately protect retailers from the negative consequences of the demonstrations.
Geschäftsinhaberin Babsi Löwe
The businesswoman is particularly worried about the upcoming Christmas season, as she expects further losses in sales.
"The city government has failed to adequately protect retailers from the negative consequences of the demos," she criticizes. In view of the already difficult times for the retail sector, she feels let down.
f
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.