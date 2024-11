How table tennis helps to slow down Parkinson’s disease

"When you get a diagnosis like this from the doctor, you have two options: Either you despair or you fight. I decided to fight!" says former "Wetten, dass ...?" presenter Frank Elstner, who wrote the book "Dann zitter ich halt" (I'll just shake) about his illness. One option when fighting: playing table tennis. Even if there are still few scientific studies, one thing seems certain: This sport can slow down the progression of Parkinson's.