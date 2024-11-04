"New boss"
Baby alarm! 2017 World Championship silver medallist becomes a dad for the first time
His start to the new World Cup season may have gone wrong recently with 53rd place in the Sölden giant slalom, but Adam Žampa is currently floating on cloud nine: the Slovakian ski hero became a father for the first time on All Souls' Day!
Of course, Žampa immediately made the happy news of the birth of little Zoe public via Instagram - as it should be these days. A photo was posted showing the 34-year-old skier, his wife Anna and little Zoe.
"I'm now the new boss of our family!"
"Hello, my name is Zoe Žampa, I was born on November 2, 2024 and from now on I'm the new boss of our family!" wrote father Adam humorously as a comment to the picture of the family of three.
Five times in the top 10 in the World Cup so far
Who knows, maybe the birth of his daughter will breathe some new life into Žampa's career. After all, the Slovakian has finished in the top 10 five times in the World Cup so far - three times in the giant slalom and twice in the combined.
His highlight was also the team silver medal with Slovakia at the 2017 World Ski Championships in St. Moritz. Žampa has not achieved a top result since 8th place in the giant slalom in Santa Caterina on December 7, 2020 ...
