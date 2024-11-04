Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"New boss"

Baby alarm! 2017 World Championship silver medallist becomes a dad for the first time

Nachrichten
04.11.2024 22:01

His start to the new World Cup season may have gone wrong recently with 53rd place in the Sölden giant slalom, but Adam Žampa is currently floating on cloud nine: the Slovakian ski hero became a father for the first time on All Souls' Day!

0 Kommentare

Of course, Žampa immediately made the happy news of the birth of little Zoe public via Instagram - as it should be these days. A photo was posted showing the 34-year-old skier, his wife Anna and little Zoe.

"I'm now the new boss of our family!"
"Hello, my name is Zoe Žampa, I was born on November 2, 2024 and from now on I'm the new boss of our family!" wrote father Adam humorously as a comment to the picture of the family of three.

Five times in the top 10 in the World Cup so far
Who knows, maybe the birth of his daughter will breathe some new life into Žampa's career. After all, the Slovakian has finished in the top 10 five times in the World Cup so far - three times in the giant slalom and twice in the combined.

His highlight was also the team silver medal with Slovakia at the 2017 World Ski Championships in St. Moritz. Žampa has not achieved a top result since 8th place in the giant slalom in Santa Caterina on December 7, 2020 ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hannes Maierhofer
Hannes Maierhofer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf