Hearing of the commissioners turns into a political power game

Border protection and transit agreement

In terms of content, Brunner's hearing will focus on external border protection, third country and transit state agreements, Schengen, counter-terrorism and asylum issues. The fact that Brunner was nominated for Home Affairs and Migration was a surprise and did not meet with everyone's approval, as the Vorarlberg native had not previously had much to do with this topic. The 52-year-old also recently caused a surprise himself by announcing that he is in favor of admitting Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area. As is well known, this is currently being blocked by Austria.