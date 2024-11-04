Trump in the lead in betting odds

However, in the recent past, the polls have been wrong just as often as the betting shops. In 2016, for example, the odds pointed to a victory for Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump. It turned out differently. In 2020, the betting shops assumed that Donald Trump would be re-elected. In the end, however, Joe Biden won the election - narrowly but nevertheless. And in the so-called midterm elections in 2022, in which Congress and a third of the Senate were re-elected, the betting agencies predicted a landslide victory for the Republicans. However, the Republican victory in the House of Representatives turned out to be far smaller than expected and the Democrats were able to defend their narrow majority in the Senate.