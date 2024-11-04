Garbarage Neusiedl
Good coffee and casual jute bags
David Rimpfl and Markus Sautner introduced their coffee a year and a half ago. "Filius" is his name. Now the "son" is doing good.
Because the coffee beans from Nicaragua - the finca is run by an Austrian, by the way - come in jute bags. And these are only used once. "That's a shame, because the sacks are really beautiful," they say. And of course they eventually pile up in the roastery in Breitenbrunn.
Bags are not disposed of
An idea had to be found, as simply disposing of the good sacks was not an option. "An acquaintance of ours works at Gabarage in Neusiedl am See, an institution that looks after young people who haven't had an easy start in life," say Sautner and Rimpfl.
Gabarage has stood for social and ecological sustainability for more than 20 years. The institution also gives people and things a second chance. They produce furniture from garbage cans, bags and upholstery from truck tarpaulins and much more. "A little tip: if you need an unusual gift, you should really pay a visit to the store in Neusiedl am See," smiles Sautner.
Bags and gym bags made from jute sacks
So they dropped off a few Filius jute sacks and old truck tarpaulins from the Gols beer at Gabarage and put the young people and their supervisors to work. The result was shopping bags, gym bags and a truly exclusive sports bag, which is only made to order.
Only for customers
"They do cost quite a bit to produce, so we really only have them made if we have a buyer for them," explains David Rimpfl. Anyone who likes the handmade bags - they are available at Golser Bier - is a welcome customer! The more are sold, the more can be reordered and thus continue to give young people job prospects.
You can take a closer look at the jute bags on the "Filius Caffes" Instagram page. Incidentally, the coffee is reserved for the catering trade. So just ask if your trusted landlord has a Filius? Wherever there is beer from Gols, there is a good chance that you will also get the Filius.
