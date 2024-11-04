Viennese restaurateurs talk about recipes for success

Working hours not very family-friendly

From May to September, the young restaurateur works at Heuberg, where she runs a Buschenschank. This also attracts a younger clientele and is particularly suitable for weddings with a fantastic view. The working hours are a particular burden for the 28-year-old, who is in the kitchen until late in the evening instead of going out with her friends. And it's not easy to find staff to relieve her. "Most of them only come to clock in or have the wrong idea of what working in a restaurant is like," says the Viennese. When Grandma retires, it becomes even more difficult.

Her long-time employee and friend Michi is a great asset. "He's the kind of waiter you imagine," Kathi enthuses. A stroke of luck that is very rare these days...