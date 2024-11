Royal honeymoon led to Carinthian castle

It is June 4, 1937, and despite the political abyss Austria is already facing on the eve of the Second World War, the mood in Arnoldstein is excellent. The population is still streaming to the train station at midnight, children are cheering, 50 of them are singing a welcome song in traditional costume for the high dignitaries who have arrived by train - the most famous glamorous couple in the world at the time: Edward VIII and the twice-divorced 40-year-old American Wallis Simpson, for whom the British king had abdicated the throne at the end of 1936.