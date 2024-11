Admira five points ahead after 1:0 against Ried!

Admira goalie suffered a knee ligament

The fans in Maria Enzersdorf were not treated to an offensive firework display, with goal-scoring opportunities in short supply on both sides. The negative highlight of the first half was another injury to Dennis Verwüster. A few minutes before the break, the Admira goalkeeper suffered a knee ligament through no fault of his own after taking a knock and had to be substituted. He had only recovered from a cruciate ligament rupture a few weeks earlier.