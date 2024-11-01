ÖVP furious: “Kickl does not represent Austria”

FPÖ calls for Kogler's resignation

FPÖ Secretary General Christian Hafenecker in turn addressed Kogler's statements on Orbán. The latter had described the Hungarian head of government in Vienna as an "anti-democrat" and a "Putin apologist", among other things. Orbán was not afraid to "pocket many billions". Hafenecker then called for the resignation of the previous Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens). "In the world of the FPÖ, there is no freedom of opinion. Anyone who meets with anti-democrats, demagogues and kleptocrats who exploit their own people and ruin the country must be able to withstand criticism," commented Green Party leader Sigrid Maurer.