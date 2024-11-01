Is this usurpation of office?
ÖVP furious: “Kickl does not represent Austria”
Hungary's head of government Viktor Orbán and FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl signed a so-called "Vienna Declaration" on Thursday. Criticism has now come from the other parties, as Kickl does not officially represent Austria.
ÖVP Secretary General Christian Stocker said this on Friday. Green Party leader Sigrid Maurer also commented that Kickl could not sign anything for Austria. As reported, the signed document is a summary of the most important principles of the FPÖ and Orbán's right-wing nationalist party Fidesz with regard to Europe.
The first sentence reads: "Hungary and Austria hereby reaffirm their neighborly friendship and their unshakeable historical and cultural ties." The topics addressed include direct democracy, the fight against illegal migration and different gender identities that are perceived as too much.
You can read the "Vienna Declaration" here:
Stocker: "Politics of provocation"
However, it is not so much the content that is causing a stir, but above all the fact that FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl has signed a declaration at all. ÖVP General Secretary Christian Stocker explained that Kickl "doesn't care about the democratic process". He has no mandate to govern and is continuing his policy of arrogance and provocation.
Stocker also criticized the fact that no EU flag was on display during Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán's visit to National Council President Walter Rosenkranz (FPÖ). This showed the "comprehensive disdain for Austria and the EU with which Kickl is traveling".
NEOS: "Not in our name"
The NEOS emphasized that the statement was not in their name. "Not in our beautiful country's name, Mr. Kickl", said party leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger. "The FPÖ is dreaming of restructuring our republic along Hungarian lines," said the SPÖ.
FPÖ calls for Kogler's resignation
FPÖ Secretary General Christian Hafenecker in turn addressed Kogler's statements on Orbán. The latter had described the Hungarian head of government in Vienna as an "anti-democrat" and a "Putin apologist", among other things. Orbán was not afraid to "pocket many billions". Hafenecker then called for the resignation of the previous Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens). "In the world of the FPÖ, there is no freedom of opinion. Anyone who meets with anti-democrats, demagogues and kleptocrats who exploit their own people and ruin the country must be able to withstand criticism," commented Green Party leader Sigrid Maurer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
