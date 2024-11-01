Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Is this usurpation of office?

ÖVP furious: “Kickl does not represent Austria”

Nachrichten
01.11.2024 14:01

Hungary's head of government Viktor Orbán and FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl signed a so-called "Vienna Declaration" on Thursday. Criticism has now come from the other parties, as Kickl does not officially represent Austria. 

0 Kommentare

ÖVP Secretary General Christian Stocker said this on Friday. Green Party leader Sigrid Maurer also commented that Kickl could not sign anything for Austria. As reported, the signed document is a summary of the most important principles of the FPÖ and Orbán's right-wing nationalist party Fidesz with regard to Europe.

The first sentence reads: "Hungary and Austria hereby reaffirm their neighborly friendship and their unshakeable historical and cultural ties." The topics addressed include direct democracy, the fight against illegal migration and different gender identities that are perceived as too much.

You can read the "Vienna Declaration" here:

Stocker: "Politics of provocation"
However, it is not so much the content that is causing a stir, but above all the fact that FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl has signed a declaration at all. ÖVP General Secretary Christian Stocker explained that Kickl "doesn't care about the democratic process". He has no mandate to govern and is continuing his policy of arrogance and provocation.

Stocker also criticized the fact that no EU flag was on display during Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán's visit to National Council President Walter Rosenkranz (FPÖ). This showed the "comprehensive disdain for Austria and the EU with which Kickl is traveling".

NEOS: "Not in our name"
 The NEOS emphasized that the statement was not in their name. "Not in our beautiful country's name, Mr. Kickl", said party leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger. "The FPÖ is dreaming of restructuring our republic along Hungarian lines," said the SPÖ.

FPÖ calls for Kogler's resignation
FPÖ Secretary General Christian Hafenecker in turn addressed Kogler's statements on Orbán. The latter had described the Hungarian head of government in Vienna as an "anti-democrat" and a "Putin apologist", among other things. Orbán was not afraid to "pocket many billions". Hafenecker then called for the resignation of the previous Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens). "In the world of the FPÖ, there is no freedom of opinion. Anyone who meets with anti-democrats, demagogues and kleptocrats who exploit their own people and ruin the country must be able to withstand criticism," commented Green Party leader Sigrid Maurer.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf