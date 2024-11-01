Poverty despite work
Demand for “more pay instead of minimum security”
This year, Equal Pay Day falls on November 1 throughout Germany. From this day onwards, women statistically work for free. The "Krone" spoke to six employees in low-wage sectors. Poverty despite work affects women in particular. They demand equality on the labor market.
While men in Austria earn an average of 59,258 euros gross per year, the average income of women is 49,438 euros, resulting in an income difference of 16.6 percent. On average, women in Austria earn 9820 euros less per year than men. This is shown by the current analysis for Equal Pay Day 2024. However, there are also major differences depending on the federal state and even the district.
Strong west-east divide
While women in Vorarlberg statistically perform 86 days of "unpaid" work per year - and thus the most nationwide - in contrast to men, the figure in Vienna is "only" 40. In the Austrian capital, Equal Pay Day falls on 22 November. But there are huge differences from district to district.
I hear from many female colleagues that there is simply no full-time job or that it is not possible due to a lack of childcare. What's more, the cleaning industry is also very physically demanding. Many people have the wrong idea. You could live on 1800 euros net.
Danijel Vujic (45), Gebäudereinigung
Bild: zVg
There is also a disparity when it comes to apprentices. On average, female apprentices earn 14.2 percent or 2314 euros less than men, although this is also due to the different sectors.
The question of how much one would have to earn with a full-time job does not even arise for many women because there are either no full-time jobs or it is simply not possible due to a lack of childcare. Nevertheless, single mothers in particular have to manage everything on their own, which is an extreme burden.
Irene Pawelka (44), Einzelhandel
Bild: zVg
Half a million euros lost in the "gender lottery"
"It sometimes feels like a gender lottery. If you're a woman, you simply get paid less than a man for equivalent work. That shouldn't be the case," says Korinna Schumann, Vice President and Women's Chair of the Austrian Trade Union Federation (ÖGB): "We need to talk about real wage transparency and the re-evaluation of work." In an entire working life, "women lose half a million euros. That is absolutely unfair and lacks solidarity. That's 10,000 euros a year - a small car every twelve months.
With today's inflation rates, as a single mother I would have to earn at least 1000 euros more gross. I can well understand that many people prefer to receive minimum income and therefore certainly have more time for their children. But I love my job and wouldn't want to do anything else.
Petra Schneider (49), Kindergartenassistenz
Bild: zVg
"2000 euros net needed to make ends meet"
Pay is particularly low in the service sector, where the majority of women work. For example, the starting wage as a beautician is just 1690 euros gross. If you are also forced to work part-time due to childcare, it becomes difficult to make ends meet.
The starting wage in my sector is 1690 euros gross. I think you'd have to earn 2000 euros net to make ends meet. It's also about the later pension, women are at risk of poverty without a partner. For many women it is also not possible to work full-time because of childcare.
Miriam Fassil (27), Kosmetikerin
Bild: zVg
In the "Krone" interview with employees from various low-wage sectors, it becomes clear: "2000 euros net is necessary to make ends meet."
In my sector, men earn the same, but there are many more women working in it. The starting wage is 1950 euros gross, but I would need 2000 euros net. At the moment, I only have 350 euros left after fixed costs. Unfortunately, there's no chance of a school trip for the child.
Melanie Jeschke (47), Gastronomie
Bild: zVg
Poverty creates dependency
After all, work should be worthwhile compared to the minimum income. On top of that, there is also inflation. "I feel it especially when I go shopping," says beautician Miriam Fassil.
And Melanie Jeschke, an employee in system catering, adds: "It's a taboo subject, but you realize that every cent is being turned over." It is only possible to manage the costs in a partnership. But this is how women become dependent on men and face poverty in old age.
A full-time salary of 2178 euros gross is often impossible with children. I can manage, but I don't think it's fair. Politicians have a duty to do something about food and housing prices. And we need to talk about higher wages and pensions, not about the minimum income.
Erna Hentschel (55), Lebensmittelindustrie
Bild: zVg
According to Schumann, the wage gap could easily be closed, for example by implementing the EU Wage Transparency Directive and expanding childcare. So that 2000 euros net does not have to remain a dream for many women.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.