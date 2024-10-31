Final questions
Coalition negotiations nearing conclusion
The ÖVP and FPÖ are in agreement on almost all points. The only point of contention on Friday was the number of government seats. While FPÖ leader Christof Bitschi insisted on 3 seats, ÖVP leader Markus Wallner only wanted to hand over two and the provincial governor's post.
The negotiations between the ÖVP and the FPÖ to form the new Vorarlberg state government are proceeding according to plan and are apparently close to completion. In terms of content, they are "almost through", it was said on Wednesday at the farewell ceremony for the outgoing members of the state parliament. Over drinks in the foyer afterwards, there were of course rumblings at one table or another about the status of the negotiations, which should be concluded by the weekend at the latest. The last major - and perhaps most difficult - point to be discussed is the distribution of government seats and departments.
Seven government seats are to be filled in accordance with the state constitution. The Vorarlberg People's Party has never had fewer than five state councillors (including the governor) in its history. In purely mathematical terms - the ÖVP achieved 38.30 percent of the vote in the state parliamentary elections in October, the FPÖ 28.00 percent - the Freedom Party would be entitled to three of the seven seats. However, the ÖVP also has the option of offering the FPÖ two provincial councillors and the post of provincial governor instead of a third seat.
If the government negotiations are concluded at the weekend, the negotiated government program will be presented to the ÖVP and FPÖ party committees for a vote on Monday. Unresolved personnel issues will also be clarified. Wallner, Martina Rüscher, Marco Tittler and Christian Gantner will continue in the ÖVP government team. State Governor Barbara Schöbi-Fink will only retain a government mandate if the People's Party continues to hold five government seats - otherwise the 63-year-old will retire.
In the ÖVP party executive, Harald Sonderegger and Monika Vonier are also likely to be reappointed as provincial parliament president and provincial parliament vice-president. The People's Party is once again likely to send Christine Schwarz-Fuchs to the Federal Council. The second candidate for the Federal Council is Christoph Thoma, who has resigned from parliament.
Three alternatives besides Christof Bitschi
The FPÖ is primarily concerned with appointing its provincial councillors. In addition to Bitschi as a fixed starter, Andrea Kerbleder, the former club chairman Daniel Allgäuer and the new member of parliament Markus Klien are also being discussed as possible FPÖ provincial councillors. It is considered certain that Hubert Kinz will become vice president of the state parliament. The Freedom Party must also decide who will represent them in the Federal Council
If everything goes according to plan, the new government program will be presented to the public next Tuesday - just in time for the constituent session of the state parliament on Wednesday. The new state government will then also be elected at this session.
