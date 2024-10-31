Coalition negotiations nearing conclusion

The negotiations between the ÖVP and the FPÖ to form the new Vorarlberg state government are proceeding according to plan and are apparently close to completion. In terms of content, they are "almost through", it was said on Wednesday at the farewell ceremony for the outgoing members of the state parliament. Over drinks in the foyer afterwards, there were of course rumblings at one table or another about the status of the negotiations, which should be concluded by the weekend at the latest. The last major - and perhaps most difficult - point to be discussed is the distribution of government seats and departments.