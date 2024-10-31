With story & recipe
The Lazarte shows Peru from its true side
Liliana Lazarte has convinced not only her own family but also Salzburgers of the benefits of Peru's cuisine. Off to the Andräviertel for a Latin American taste test.
A young lady who sits next door at Lazarte in the Andräviertel and has traveled to Peru herself raves about the small restaurant: "It doesn't taste any better or worse, it just tastes exactly like it does in Peru. You feel like you've been transported back to Latin America."
There is probably no more heartfelt compliment for so-called ethnic cuisine. Dishes from Asia, for example, often fall victim to Europeanization.
Ceviche ingredients for 4 people
- 600 g fish (cod)
- 1 whole red onion
- Salt, pepper, lemon, ginger (fresh), coriander
- Yellow chili (rocoto)
- 4 green limes
- 1 sweet potato
- Roasted corn (cancha)
- Roasted plantains
- Lettuce
- corn
- Peruvian spices
- Tortilla chips
"Not so the Lazarte," smiles chef Liliana as she simmers cod for the national dish ceviche without heat, but thanks to lime juice acidity. "Apart from fresh vegetables, we source everything from Peru. We don't want to change anything. The Austrians just don't eat quite as spicy as we do," she grins.
Preparation
Dice the fish, season with salt and pepper, sprinkle with grated fresh ginger and coriander. Cover the fish with squeezed lime and leave to "cook" in the fridge (!) for at least half an hour. The lime juice cooks the fish without heat. Slice the cooked sweet potato, serve with roasted corn, boiled corn kernels and some salad.
Lazarte opened the first restaurant on July 28, 2020, Peru's national holiday. Her husband Alberto has now opened a second one in Café Wernbacher. It goes without saying that her son Josue, who has a degree in physics, has long been involved in the background.
Liliana Lazarte studied economics in Peru's capital Lima, first went to Vienna with her husband and then moved to Salzburg in 2008. Offered Peruvian cooking courses, cooked at markets and trade fairs. Opened the Lazarte Salzburg on July 28, 2020.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.