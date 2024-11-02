Thorsteinn Einarsson
“Sometimes we have to save ourselves!”
Thorsteinn Einarsson is a chart-topper and a permanent fixture on the local music scene. With his new single "SOS", the Austro-Icelandic artist enters the finale of an extraordinarily productive year. His next album "Teardrops & Confetti Guns" will be released in March 2025.
Three top 10 albums released in Austria, an Austrian Amadeus Music Award, over 20 million streams and concerts at home and abroad are already to the credit of 28-year-old singer-songwriter Thorsteinn Einarsson.
The first half of the year was eventful: he released two new songs and made it into the top 10 of the radio charts with "Hotel Heartache". He was also a weekly jury member on Austria's biggest talent show and wowed 80,000 spectators at Vienna's Donauinselfest.
New single, new album, next tour
With his new single "SOS", the Upper Austrian from Iceland once again proves his talent by seamlessly combining his narrative strength with powerful, catchy live sounds.
"We can save our souls! That means that while it's okay to ask for help when you need it, sometimes we just have to save ourselves and take control of our lives. Every single one of us is stronger than we think," he says in the "Krone" talk about the lyrics of "SOS". The single is available to download now.
And there's more to come next year: "A new album, a completely new show, new songs - simply everything new!" he reveals to the Krone. Thorsteinn Einarsson's album "Teardrops & Confetti Guns" will be released in March 2025, and the 2025 tour has already been confirmed. On March 27, 2025, he will play in his adopted hometown of Gmunden.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.