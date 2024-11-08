Brioche dumpling recipe
Brioche dumplings with apple sauce
The days are shorter, the temperatures are lower - so the desire to bake increases almost automatically. But what do you do if you have some leftover brioche croissants or striezel? In the book "Knödelreich" by Brandstätter-Verlag, which contains treasures of Austrian dumpling culture, a sweet recipe provides a remedy for using up leftovers.
"Sounds quite noble, but is actually a quick way to use up leftover Striezel or Kipferln, because no de-barking is necessary" - this is the message Elisabeth Grabmer, Katharina Seiser and Magdalena Wieser, authors of the book "Knödelreich", have left behind with the recipe for brioche dumplings with apple sauce. Curious? We can share the recipe with you here.
Ingredients
for 4 to 6 portions
For the dumplings
50 grams of raisins
50 milliliters real brown rum
300 grams of brioche from the previous day, e.g. Striezel, brioche croissants etc.
20 grams of plain wheat flour (type 480)
100 milliliters of whipped cream
80 grams soft butter
2 egg yolks (any size)
zest and juice of 1 lemon
At least 750 milliliters of neutral vegetable oil for frying
30 grams of granulated sugar for topping
Powdered sugar for sprinkling
For the apple sauce
500 grams of tart apples, e.g. Rubinette, Boskoop, Topaz
half a lemon
40 milliliters apple juice
1 tablespoon of granulated sugar
1 tablespoon vanilla sugar
2 centimeters Ceylon cinnamon stick
3 cloves
Preparation of dumplings
- The day before, place the raisins in a sieve and rinse with hot water. Bring the rum and raisins to the boil in a small pan. Empty into a screw-top jar and leave to infuse overnight.
- Cut the brioche with crust into approx. 2.5 cm cubes and place in a bowl. Add the flour and mix with a spatula. Pour the whipped cream on top and mix. Add the rum raisins.
- In the mixer bowl of a food processor, beat the butter in a bowl for 5 minutes using the whisk attachment or a hand mixer until light and creamy. Beat the egg yolks in a small bowl with a sauce whisk and gradually stir in. Add the lemon zest and juice and the brioche cubes, mix in with a spatula and flatten a little. Cover and leave to rest in the fridge for an hour.
- Using an ice cream scoop, cut off approx. 24 balls of approx. 30 grams each and place on a plate. Carefully form dumplings with wet hands (bowl of cold water) and cover and refrigerate for another 30 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 170 °C top/bottom heat.
- Heat the vegetable oil in a pan to approx. 150 °C (test the temperature with a wooden spoon: hold the wooden handle in the hot fat - if bubbles rise and it crackles, then the fat is hot enough. Larger and slower rising bubbles indicate a lower temperature of approx. 140-150 °C). Bake the dumplings for 3 minutes until golden brown, moving them several times. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a baking tray lined with kitchen paper. Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes.
- Put the granulated sugar in a bowl and roll the dumplings in it.
Preparation of apple sauce
- Peel and quarter the apples and remove the cores. Peel the lemon zest with a peeler in wide strips and squeeze the lemon juice. Bring the apple juice, sugar, vanilla sugar, cinnamon stick, cloves and lemon juice and zest to the boil in a pan. Add the apple slices and simmer on a low heat for approx. 15 minutes until the apples are soft. Remove the lemon zest, cinnamon and cloves. Finely puree the apple slices in the stock with a hand blender to make apple sauce.
Servewith
dumplings and sprinkle with powdered sugar. Serve with warm or cold apple sauce.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
