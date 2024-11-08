"Sounds quite noble, but is actually a quick way to use up leftover Striezel or Kipferln, because no de-barking is necessary" - this is the message Elisabeth Grabmer, Katharina Seiser and Magdalena Wieser, authors of the book "Knödelreich", have left behind with the recipe for brioche dumplings with apple sauce. Curious? We can share the recipe with you here.