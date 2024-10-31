How secret agents once photographed secrets

On the trail of spies and detectives

His most unusual and oldest photographic equipment: a French spy or secret agent camera from the beginning of the 20th century and its English counterpart from the late Victorian era in London in the 1890s. What was standard equipment for Sherlock Holmes detectives back then makes us smile today. "The camera invented by a certain Jonathan Fallowfield was certainly not inconspicuous. It was disguised as an oversized wooden briefcase or an oversized parcel with a peephole," smiles the young collector from Obergrafendorf. Nevertheless, the "Facile Camera" stimulates the imagination and catapults you back into the dark, gas-lit side streets of the Empire. And suddenly Jack the Ripper doesn't seem far away.