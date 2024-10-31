"Spy camera"
How secret agents once photographed secrets
Cameras are Alexander Kernstock's great passion. The collector from Obergrafendorf has also collected some very special and curious pieces in his private museum.
It all started a decade ago when I discovered an old Yashica FX-D with flash, manual and bag at a flea market," explains Alexander Kernstock. His collection, which is probably unique in the whole country, currently comprises more than 1500 cameras from many different manufacturers worldwide.
On the trail of spies and detectives
His most unusual and oldest photographic equipment: a French spy or secret agent camera from the beginning of the 20th century and its English counterpart from the late Victorian era in London in the 1890s. What was standard equipment for Sherlock Holmes detectives back then makes us smile today. "The camera invented by a certain Jonathan Fallowfield was certainly not inconspicuous. It was disguised as an oversized wooden briefcase or an oversized parcel with a peephole," smiles the young collector from Obergrafendorf. Nevertheless, the "Facile Camera" stimulates the imagination and catapults you back into the dark, gas-lit side streets of the Empire. And suddenly Jack the Ripper doesn't seem far away.
Museum in the old post office
The fact that the rare object of camera lust found its way across the canal to Alex Kernstock's museum is the stuff of a secret service thriller and is hidden in the mists of unwritten history. The curious museum in the former old post office in Obergrafendorf can be visited on Fridays (3.30 to 7 p.m.) and Saturdays (2 to 6 p.m.) or by appointment (Tel. 0664/75009634).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.