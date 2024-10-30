District of Güssing
Animal lovers were able to catch a mini pig
In the district of Güssing, stray pigs have been spotted several times. Now the animal chase has ended for the time being. It is still unclear who the minipigs belong to.
In the past week, minipigs have been seen several times in the district of Güssing. These are small domestic pigs. On Saturday, as reported, two animals were observed running around next to the B 57 federal road in Rauchwart - presumably a mother and her young. Fortunately, there were no accidents with passing cars.
Several sightings
The younger animal was caught by volunteers led by local hunting guide Johann Pammer on Saturday. The older minipig ran away, but was spotted several times afterwards. On Wednesday, the animal lovers finally managed to catch the animal in Rauchwart.
Animal looked after immediately
Retired veterinarian Charlotte Klement put the mini-pig out of action with a targeted shot from a tranquillizer gun. Everything was done on behalf of vet Stephanie Krobath. "The animal was looked after immediately afterwards and survived everything well," say the helpers. It is now staying with animal lover Carina Wunderler in St. Michael together with the younger minipig.
Today, the animal was again wandering beside the main road. Fortunately, we managed to catch it within a short time.
Charlotte Klement, pensionierte Veterinärmedizinerin
Bild: Christian Schulter
It is still unclear whether other stray minipigs are roaming the Güssing district. Some sightings have at least indicated this. It is still completely unclear who the animals belong to. So far, no one has contacted the police. It is also possible that the minipigs were abandoned.
