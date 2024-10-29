Brunner: “No contradiction to Austria’s line”

Magnus Brunner is puzzled by the uproar. What has happened? No, it's not about the higher budget deficit, but about his stance on the Schengen accession of Bulgaria and Romania. The previous week, the designated EU Commissioner for Migration had to answer a list of questions from Members of the EU Parliament in advance of the public hearing on November 5. And it contained an interesting passage from Brunner. On the subject of the Schengen area, the future Commissioner for Migration provided a clear objective: "If Bulgaria and Romania continue to meet all the conditions to become full members of the Schengen area, it is the responsibility of the Council to decide on the abolition of the remaining internal land border controls". If this does not happen before the new Commission takes office, "I will continue to support this process with the same intensity as my predecessors. Bulgaria and Romania have a right to take full advantage of the Schengen area".