“Saving the world starts small”

Wednesday, 10 a.m.: The second lesson is just beginning at the Ikojenia private school in Gramastetten. We enter the neat little house and are greeted personally by the "landlord" Jochen Dickinger right at the entrance. The interior is clad in lots of wood, the walls are adorned with photos of excursions with children, and in the middle of the foyer is a table lovingly laid with ham, cheese, fresh vegetables and pastries. Dickinger shows us his "jewelry box".