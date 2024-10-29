Launch on Wednesday
China sends new crew to space station “Tiangong”
China is sending a new crew to the "Tiangong" (Heavenly Palace) space station for its space research. During their stay of around six months, a three-man team is to carry out experiments, undertake space walks and install protective devices against space debris.
Commander Cai Xuzhe, engineer Wang Haoze and former air force pilot Song Lingdong are due to take off in the "Shenzhou 19" (Magic Ship) early Wednesday morning (local time) from the Jiuquan spaceport in the northwestern Gobi Desert, said a spokesman for the manned spaceflight authority.
Woman on mission again
Wang Haoze is the third woman to fly into space for the People's Republic. According to the official news agency Xinhua, she is currently China's only female aerospace engineer. Liu Yang and Wang Yaping were already part of the crew of previous "Shenzhou" missions and last flew into space in 2022.
The crew of the "Shenzhou-19" will replace the astronauts from the "Shenzhou 18" mission, who have been living on the "Tiangong" since the end of April. The three men are due to arrive back on Earth on November 4. The space agency also announced that China is planning two further "Shenzhou" missions and the "Tianzhou 9" supply mission for the coming year.
Manned moon flight planned by 2030
Beijing has long been investing heavily in its space program. China wants to have completed a manned mission to the moon by 2030. This year, scientists also succeeded in transporting soil samples from the hard-to-reach far side of the moon to Earth for the first time in human history.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.