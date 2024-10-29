Project in Köstendorf
500,000 euros still missing for new tennis hall
The decision on whether to renovate the indoor tennis center in Köstendorf is imminent. However, a lot of money is still missing to actually realize the project. Hopes are pinned on federal funding.
Tennis has not been played in the halls in Köstendorf for years. This could change again in the future. As reported, the municipality has big plans with the neighboring villages. But before revitalization can begin, there is a big question mark over the financing. "There will be a decision by the end of the year," says Mayor Wolfgang Wagner (ÖVP). He explains that around half a million euros are still missing to realize the project. A total of around 2.6 million euros is needed. Several municipalities, the state of Salzburg and the tennis clubs are contributing to the costs.
40 percent fewer indoor courts in Salzburg
The great hope of those involved now lies with the federal government. "We have applied to the ministry for funding," reports Wagner. The decision in Vienna also means a decision in Köstendorf. "Then it's only yes or no," the head of the village is convinced.
If the tennis hall is not built, the situation in Salzburg will become even worse. As is well known, half of the courts in Anif will be removed. In Gneis, the future is still uncertain and a successor is being sought for the facility. Overall, the number of indoor courts in Salzburg has fallen by 40 percent over the past 15 years. This is despite the fact that tennis has been booming for years - the number of club members has skyrocketed.
A glimmer of hope for local athletes could be so-called air domes in the future. These were installed over outdoor courts in winter. There is already one at the ASKÖ facility in the Salzburg district of Gnigl, and the 1st Salzburg Tennis Club STC will follow the example in the Volksgarten.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.