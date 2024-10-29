500,000 euros still missing for new tennis hall

Tennis has not been played in the halls in Köstendorf for years. This could change again in the future. As reported, the municipality has big plans with the neighboring villages. But before revitalization can begin, there is a big question mark over the financing. "There will be a decision by the end of the year," says Mayor Wolfgang Wagner (ÖVP). He explains that around half a million euros are still missing to realize the project. A total of around 2.6 million euros is needed. Several municipalities, the state of Salzburg and the tennis clubs are contributing to the costs.