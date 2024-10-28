How did the driver get out?
56 Floriani, car on the roof and nobody could be helped
When the sirens went off to sound out the situation after the loud crash, there was dead silence. Even in the crashed car, because there was no one inside. Despite the roof being caved in, the driver managed to free himself. Some people had an idea of the cause, but the fire department didn't want to take any chances - a major search operation!
"Car rollover on the outskirts of Ernstdorf, technical equipment required to rescue people!" This was the initial report to the firefighters from Staatz-Kautendorf in the Mistelbach district. In a sharp bend at the beginning of the village, a car skidded, local residents feared the worst and immediately called the emergency services.
The result: a major alarm! A total of five neighboring fire departments were notified, ten vehicles were dispatched to the scene of the accident and 56 firefighters were deployed. Then - the big surprise: the vehicle was empty! The situation was suddenly completely different.
Shocked drivers often react by fleeing despite injury
It could not be ruled out that the driver had run off in shock and, in the worst case, had remained lying far away with serious injuries. The Wolkersdorf fire department was also called. The volunteers searched the area extensively using a thermal imaging camera brought in by the Wolkersdorf fire department, while police officers provided active assistance. In the end, the operation had to be called off without success.
Was a confrontation with the police the reason for the escape?
Now another factor came into play: the suspected driver - it is suspected - could have fled the scene and "disappeared" in the town because he wanted to avoid a police check. Based on the vehicle data, the police therefore began to clarify the situation using information about the vehicle owner.
The owner of the vehicle was quickly traced using the vehicle data. Whether he had been driving the car himself and whether there were other people in the vehicle was not revealed.
A "tricky story" in the countryside
Despite extensive research, it is currently only possible to make assumptions about the "ghost car" and its background. According to reports, the owner was a man from the Laa an der Thaya region. However, the police do not want to give any details for the time being - they first want to clarify the situation and then provide information, they said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
