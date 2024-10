“Women do more to be accepted!”

The English word "backyard" translates as backyard or garden behind the house - and that's exactly how freerider Nadine Wallner describes the Arlberg in Vorarlberg. It is her "home mountain", and although she usually travels around the world on her boards, she was particularly looking forward to a project at home: in a single day, she skied five freeride runs with her mountain guide colleagues Yannick Glatthard and Dino Flatz, covering a total of 3,000 vertical meters and 29 kilometers. The camera was always with them, delivering crazy images that send adrenaline coursing through the veins of the viewer.