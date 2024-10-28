"Stalking food" has of course long since reached the continent. Alexander Tauer, CEO of the German supply chain Domino's Pizza, knows a thing or two about it, as he told ZEIT-Online (21. 10. 2024). "Recently, we had a case where several delivery men met in front of a woman's door. Apparently, her ex-boyfriend had sent them there at the same time to annoy her." Because fake orders have become a running joke, Mr. Tauer would like to switch to credit card payment in advance. "Many customers don't want that," he sums up resignedly.