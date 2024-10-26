Vorteilswelt
Series of robberies in Tyrol

Cashless bank robbed: Suspect caught

Nachrichten
26.10.2024 11:21

It was only on Friday that another bank was robbed in Innsbruck. One day later, the police announced that they had already arrested a suspected bank robber on Thursday. However, the suspect is not believed to be responsible for the latest robbery, but for the robbery of a cashless bank at the beginning of September.

At that time, the whole of Tyrol smiled at the unsuccessful bank robber who had chosen a cashless bank in the provincial capital of all places. The initially unknown perpetrator had to flee without any loot. A manhunt launched immediately was unsuccessful. On the national holiday, almost two months later, the police announced that a suspect had been arrested two days earlier. 

Suspect in custody, not confessing
The man in question is a 42-year-old Russian who was apprehended by officers from the Provincial Criminal Police Office in Innsbruck on October 24 following an intensive manhunt.

The suspect did not confess to the charges and was initially taken to Innsbruck prison, where he is now in custody. 

Police investigating "in all directions"
The man is therefore definitely not the perpetrator of the bank robbery, which also took place in Innsbruck on October 25. According to Philipp Rapold, head of the robbery department at the LKA, there are currently no indications that the 42-year-old is in any way connected to the latest or other bank robberies. "But we are investigating in all directions."

According to Rapold, several tips have been received about the bank robbery on Friday, and the amount of damage can now be precisely quantified: In total, the unknown perpetrator took a low five-digit euro amount. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Nicole Greiderer
