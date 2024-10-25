The dawn of a new railroad era in the Innviertel region

772 new pylons

By 2027, 772 pylons will have been erected along the 42-kilometre route. As important preparatory work for the electrification, around half of all 63 railroad crossings along the route will be modernized, while the rest will be abandoned. As part of the removal of the crossings, the Furth stop will also have to be closed. It will no longer be served from the upcoming timetable change. According to ÖBB, a replacement stop is being planned in the municipality of Schalchen.