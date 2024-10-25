Vorteilswelt
Train line under power

The dawn of a new railroad era in the Innviertel region

Nachrichten
25.10.2024 15:59

Step by step, the Mattigtalbahn is becoming more attractive and modern. Electrification has already been completed on the Salzburg side, and now the remaining 42 kilometers on the Upper Austrian side are also being electrified. The project, which will cost a total of 300 million euros, should be completed by 2027. 

0 Kommentare

"The Mattigtalbahn is a prime example of a modern regional railroad", says ÖBB boss Andreas Matthä. On the Salzburg side, the train line from Steindorf to Friedburg has already been electrified. Now the go-ahead has been given for electrification on the Upper Austrian side from Friedburg to Braunau.

772 new pylons
By 2027, 772 pylons will have been erected along the 42-kilometre route. As important preparatory work for the electrification, around half of all 63 railroad crossings along the route will be modernized, while the rest will be abandoned. As part of the removal of the crossings, the Furth stop will also have to be closed. It will no longer be served from the upcoming timetable change. According to ÖBB, a replacement stop is being planned in the municipality of Schalchen.

Modernization of the stations 
Even before the start of electrification, the Munderfing, Mattighofen and Mauerkirchen stations were modernized and equipped with commuter parking spaces. The PV roofs on the platforms in Mattighofen are unique. In total, ÖBB, the provinces of Upper Austria and Salzburg and the neighboring municipalities are investing around 300 million euros in the modernization of the Mattigtalbahn.

Zitat Icon

With the largest rail investment package in Upper Austrian history, the rail infrastructure is to be made safe, reliable and modern.

Verkehrslandesrat Günther Steinkellner, FPÖ

 "This project is part of the largest rail investment package in the history of Upper Austria," said Günther Steinkellner, FPÖ State Councillor for Infrastructure. Klaus Mühhlbacher, VP Member of Parliament for Braunau, adds: "Improving the transport links between Salzburg and Braunau will make the region even more attractive for companies to relocate to." MZ

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mario Zeko
Mario Zeko
