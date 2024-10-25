How former chancellor wants to prevent leniency

Crown witness must show remorse and make amends

Another argument as to why Schmid cannot be a candidate for leniency is the new claim for damages by the Republic of Austria against Thomas Schmid in the amount of 2.746 million euros. In view of Schmid's financial situation, who according to his own statements earns around 5920 euros per month, and the fact that he also has to pay legal fees, "realistically, full compensation for the damages of 2.7 million euros (...) is inconceivable". However, key witnesses should and must show remorse and make amends. In this respect, the Kurz lawyers do not believe that the requirements for leniency status have been met.