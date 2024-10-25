Kurz against Schmid
How former chancellor wants to prevent leniency
Two years have passed since Thomas Schmid made himself available as a key witness for the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption. The decision as to whether the former Secretary General of the Ministry of Finance will be elevated to this status is still pending. Those personalities who heavily incriminated Schmid in his statements to the corruption prosecutors are using the time to explain in statements that Schmid invented several facts or misrepresented details.
The investor Ronny Pecik has already made a number of statements in this regard. This is tricky because a defendant who wants to be a key witness must testify comprehensively, provide the public prosecutor with new details or criminal acts, but of course must not lie.
Accusation of false testimony
Former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has now also made a statement as to why Schmid cannot be granted crown witness status. The former ÖVP chairman also repeatedly accuses Schmid of making false statements in his testimony before the WKStA.
Schmid is said to have given false information about the salary increase for Susanne Thier, Kurz's partner. The former confidant of Kurz claimed that the ex-chancellor had used a conversation with Schmid to get a salary increase for his partner.
The statement from Kurz's lawyers says: "In the course of the interrogation, there was also talk of an intervention for his partner Susanne Thier. Schmid stated that he had campaigned for her use to be changed and for her salary to be adjusted at the same time. According to his recollection, this was in 2016. This statement by Schmid is false."
Statements on several topics revised
When this fact was made public, Kurz was able to prove that there had been no extraordinary salary increase for his partner in 2016, but that there had only been an increase in 2018, which is quite normal in the public sector. As a result, Schmid had to testify again before the WKStA and then rowed back: "Kurz did not explicitly demand preferential treatment. That wasn't his style either."
Schmid is also said to have bent the truth before the WKStA with regard to the Sobotka and Alois Mock Institute. He is also said to have revised his statement on the subject of the Catholic Church and tax privileges several times, Kurz's lawyers explain.
Crown witness must show remorse and make amends
Another argument as to why Schmid cannot be a candidate for leniency is the new claim for damages by the Republic of Austria against Thomas Schmid in the amount of 2.746 million euros. In view of Schmid's financial situation, who according to his own statements earns around 5920 euros per month, and the fact that he also has to pay legal fees, "realistically, full compensation for the damages of 2.7 million euros (...) is inconceivable". However, key witnesses should and must show remorse and make amends. In this respect, the Kurz lawyers do not believe that the requirements for leniency status have been met.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.