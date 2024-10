Why looking for mushrooms makes you happy

The colorful leaves before your eyes, the smell of earth and mushrooms in your nose, the rustling of leaves in your ears: Whereas in the past it was mainly senior citizens who spent their Sundays roaming the woods with a basket and a mushroom book, today young, urban people are also pondering autumn trumpets, crested smelts, parasols and flake-stemmed witch's barnacles in the thicket. Mushrooms are on everyone's lips!