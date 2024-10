World record for two Renaissance paintings

The buyer of the painting, created around 1490 by the most influential painter of his time, who achieved world renown with his fresco "Christ Giving Peter the Keys" (1481) in the Sistine Chapel in Rome, is anonymous. Sensational prices were also achieved for a "Madonna and Child" by the Baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi (€585,000), who has been rediscovered in recent years, and a red chalk drawing by Rubens from a private collection in Vienna (€156,000).