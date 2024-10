Have evidence of North Koreans in Russia

Berlin: "Threat to the European security order"

The German Foreign Office has summoned North Korea's chargé d'affaires in Berlin due to Russia's support for the war of aggression against Ukraine. "If the reports about North Korean soldiers in Ukraine are true and North Korea is also supporting the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine with troops, this would be serious and a violation of #internationallaw," the German ministry wrote on Platform X. Supporting Russia's war of aggression "also directly threatens Germany's security and the European peace order".