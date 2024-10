Second-hand – that’s why it’s no longer a taboo subject

The Playstation hums quietly, the beer is poured into beautiful tulips and a VW Golf waits in the driveway for the next exit. All the items have one thing in common: they were purchased at a wide variety of second-hand markets. The choice of places to buy previously used goods has multiplied in recent years. In addition to internet portals such as Willhaben or Vintage, flea markets and second-hand stores continue to enjoy great popularity.