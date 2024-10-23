On foot to the mailbox
Barack Obama has already voted by absentee ballot
Barack Obama has already voted in the US presidential election. The former president (2009-2017) filled out his ballot paper in Chicago on Monday and dropped it in a mailbox, as he announced during a speech in the contested state of Wisconsin. He appeared there together with the Democratic vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz.
Obama walked to the mailbox, even if it made the Secret Service bodyguards nervous, Obama said. "What's that blue thing?" his younger staffers, who are no longer familiar with mailboxes, asked.
Election Day is on November 5, and Wisconsin is one of the crucial states that could decide the race for the White House between Democrat Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
270 electoral votes from the 50 states are required to win the election. Wisconsin is one of seven so-called swing states in which both parties have a realistic chance of winning.
In contrast, many other states, such as California or Idaho, are clearly leaning towards the Democrats or Republicans. Ten electoral votes will be awarded in Wisconsin.
Former president lashed out at Trump again
During his appearance, Obama, who is still very popular with the Democrats, lashed out at former President Donald Trump of the Republicans, who is running again after being voted out of office in 2020.
If grandpa behaved like that, they would be worried.
Barack Obama
He made fun of the fact that the 78-year-old sells all kinds of items such as sneakers, Bibles and watches to his supporters for 100,000 dollars. "Who does that?" He particularly emphasized that the Bibles were printed in China. Trump, he said, is the "tough guy on China, except when it comes to making a few quick dollars".
Obama called Trump's long appearances a "word salad" and attested to the "strange" behavior of his successor in the White House. "If grandpa acted like that, they'd be worried."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
