"Black day"
Kickl dumped: FPÖ no longer understands the world
After ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer was given the mandate to form a government by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, the blue state leaders are venting their anger. Dominik Nepp, for example, saw a "black day for democracy".
Marlene Svazek (FPÖ), Deputy Governor of Salzburg, now sees a "coalition of failures" approaching Austria, bringing "another five lost years".
It seems that over the last three weeks we have been in a theater of Austrian domestic politics, the sole aim of which was to avoid having to acknowledge the FPÖ's election victory in realpolitik terms.
Die Salzburger Landeshauptmann-Stellvertreterin Marlene Svazek (FPÖ)
"Domestic political theater"
The "domestic political theater" of the past three weeks had as its sole aim the prevention of a Freedom Party participation in government.
Vienna's FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp saw a "black day for democracy" and the "coalition of losers ante portas".
If a Federal President Norbert Hofer were to deny a first-placed candidate from the SPÖ, ÖVP, NEOS or Greens the mandate to form a government, the political left would call for an end to democracy with mass demonstrations.
Wiener FPÖ-Chef Dominik Nepp
"Coalition of the losers"
Styrian FPÖ state party chairman Mario Kunasek, who has a state election to beat on November 24, warned that the "coalition of losers" could be a model for Styria. The "disregard for the will of the voters" should not be allowed to affect the Green Mark.
Lower Austria's Deputy Provincial Governor Udo Landbauer (FPÖ) criticized Van der Bellen and his "back-room packet-making against the will of the people".
Van der Bellen is packing with Karl Nehammer against the will of the people, i.e. the only sovereign in a democracy.
Niederösterreichs FPÖ Landesparteiobmann und Bundesparteiobmann-Stellvertreter Udo Landbauer
This was a "rigged game of the system". For the Tyrolean FPÖ leader Markus Abwerzger, Van der Bellen's mandate to Nehammer to form a government proves "that the head of state is acting purely for party political reasons".
Alexander Petschnig, chairman of the Burgenland party, criticized the "break with all the customs of the 2nd Republic". According to Petschnig, this threatens Austria with a "standstill coalition along the lines of the bad German model".
Kickl: "The last word has not yet been spoken"
For FPÖ Federal Party Chairman Herbert Kickl, there is still a chance that his party will form a government, despite the fact that Nehammer has been given the mandate to form a government. Addressing blue voters, he wrote on social media this afternoon: "... I promise you: The last word has not yet been spoken. Today is not the end of the road."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.