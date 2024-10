Viennese rip-off victim now turns the tables

A harmless stop in front of an abandoned petrol station in the 16th district became the start of an unexpected legal dispute for Roman F.. What was meant to be a brief stop to charge his wife's broken bike turned out to be a costly trap weeks later: he was ordered to pay 395 euros for an alleged disturbance of property. The procedure is well known: A lawyer's letter with a settlement offer, otherwise he would be threatened with a costly trespass action.