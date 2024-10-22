First-grader (6) beats up primary school teacher

The fact that the tone and interpersonal interaction in classrooms is becoming increasingly rough and difficult is unfortunately nothing new. It was only in May that an incident at an elementary school in Klagenfurt caused a stir. As reported, a teacher was suspended after she pushed a first-grader off his chair. Despite her unacceptable behavior, pupils and parents defended the teacher - they could understand that she had lost her nerve. Especially as the head teacher had ignored numerous complaints about the boy beforehand.