Police alerted
First-grader (6) beats up primary school teacher
Shocking police operation in a Carinthian elementary school: a six-year-old first-grader beats a teacher with his fists and also attacks a fellow pupil.
The fact that the tone and interpersonal interaction in classrooms is becoming increasingly rough and difficult is unfortunately nothing new. It was only in May that an incident at an elementary school in Klagenfurt caused a stir. As reported, a teacher was suspended after she pushed a first-grader off his chair. Despite her unacceptable behavior, pupils and parents defended the teacher - they could understand that she had lost her nerve. Especially as the head teacher had ignored numerous complaints about the boy beforehand.
Boy with a migration background attacked the teacher
Now there was another shocking incident at a Carinthian elementary school last week - and again in one of the first classes. This time, however, with painful consequences for the teacher involved. A six-year-old boy from a migrant background punched her several times and injured her face. Apparently so serious that the victim had not yet appeared at work, at least not on Monday, as was confirmed to the "Krone" newspaper.
I can confirm that there was a massive outburst of violence against the teacher. A fellow pupil was also attacked. Unfortunately, this is no longer an isolated incident.
Kärntens Bildungsdirektorin Isabella Penz
"The pupil is said to have attacked the teacher for no reason and used massive violence against her. Then the boy also attacked a fellow pupil. Fortunately, she was unharmed and was picked up by her mother after the police arrived," reports Carinthia's Director of Education, Isabella Penz.
Conference of helpers convened
"The six-year-old, who has a difficult family background, has been suspended for the time being until after the end of the fall vacations. Then we will see what happens next - a so-called helpers' conference has been convened. There are clear rules and procedures in such cases, which unfortunately happen time and again," concludes Penz.
