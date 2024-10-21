First details about the funeral and new revelation

"100 percent clean"

According to the insider, Payne was given a clean bill of health after the test and was due to collect his visa two days after his death. The person close to him added: "The results of the tests were good. Liam was 100 percent clean. He was due to have a meeting at the embassy on Thursday and pick up his visa on Friday. The last time I spoke to Liam, I had no idea he was going to do anything stupid."