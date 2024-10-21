First details about the funeral and new revelation

Death of Liam Payne
The shock of Liam Payne's tragic death still runs deep. While mysteries about his last hours before the fatal fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires are still being clarified, the first details about his funeral have been revealed. An insider also revealed the real reason why he stayed in Buenos Aires for so long.
According to the latest reports, the star, who is mourned by fans around the world, will not be laid to rest until the middle of next month at the earliest. The body must first be cleared for transportation.
Up to 15 days left in Argentina
The Argentinian newspaper "Clarín" reports that Payne's body could remain in Argentina for another ten to fifteen days. Only when all toxicology tests have been completed will Liam's mortal remains be available to his family for repatriation to the UK.
The British Embassy stated: "We are supporting Liam Payne's family and are in contact with the local authorities."
The "Strip That Down" performer died from "multiple traumas" that caused "internal and external bleeding". The singer fell from the balcony of the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires.
Drugs and alcohol found
Toxicological and anatomical-pathological examinations of blood and urine should reveal any traces of drugs. The police found a bottle of whiskey, a lighter, white powder and drugs such as clonazepam - which is used to treat epilepsy, panic disorders or involuntary muscle spasms - and energy pills in the room.
A notebook and Liam's passport were seized and handed over to investigators, as well as a cell phone that may have belonged to the former boy band member and will be checked for messages.
In Argentina for longer due to visa problem
Liam Payne may have been forced to extend his trip to Argentina before his death due to problems with his visa. According to reports, the One Direction singer had flown to Buenos Aires with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy not only to attend his bandmate Niall Horan's concert, but also to submit his visa application for the USA at the US embassy there so that he could continue living with the influencer in Miami.
Insiders explained that Payne's visa was initially rejected because his drug and alcohol abuse meant he had to undergo psychiatric and medical tests. An insider told MailOnline: "Liam had to get his US visa extended. He had an O-1 visa, which is meant for artists, athletes and other people with extraordinary achievements. But one of the questions on the form is: 'Have you ever abused alcohol or drugs?' Liam's problems with drugs and alcohol are well documented."
He continues, "It's common knowledge that he was in rehab in the US, so he had to check that box, and therefore he had to undergo medical tests. He had to be examined by a doctor and a psychiatrist. This all took time. So Liam was forced to stay in Buenos Aires longer than he had planned."
"100 percent clean"
According to the insider, Payne was given a clean bill of health after the test and was due to collect his visa two days after his death. The person close to him added: "The results of the tests were good. Liam was 100 percent clean. He was due to have a meeting at the embassy on Thursday and pick up his visa on Friday. The last time I spoke to Liam, I had no idea he was going to do anything stupid."
Liam and Kate had flown to Argentina on October 1 and stayed in a luxury Airbnb, but moved out when the singer's visa application was delayed and their booking ended. The model flew back to the US on October 12, leaving her boyfriend behind in Buenos Aires, where he checked into the CasaSur Hotel and tragically died there four days later.
