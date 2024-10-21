Why buying too much can be a good thing

Donations for social markets

For Langer-Weninger, the cause of food waste is that we buy too much: "It's worth taking a critical look at our consumption." But sometimes it can even help if you buy more than you need. Last Friday, for example, volunteers in Upper Austria called on supermarket customers to buy "a bit more" and donate this food to the 23 Red Cross markets in the region. Socially disadvantaged people can shop there - according to the Red Cross, this was the case 90,000 times last year.